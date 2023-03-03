Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Olaplex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.67 on Friday. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 538,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $18,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Olaplex by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 1,074,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

