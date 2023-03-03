Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Shares of Telstra Group stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Telstra Group has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telstra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

See Also

