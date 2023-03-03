Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.