Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

About Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.