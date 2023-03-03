Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Position Raised by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the quarter. Teradata makes up approximately 7.3% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $157,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 552,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,581 shares of company stock valued at $964,937. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.60. 609,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

