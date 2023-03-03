Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Trimmed by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.73. 169,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,667. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

