TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading 0.7% Higher

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.58. 37,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 226,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

