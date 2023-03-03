Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.51.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.40.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,636,014,752. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

