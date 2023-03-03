Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $19.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.