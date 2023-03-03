TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$169.73 and last traded at C$167.46. 221,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 222,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFII. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.50.

TFI International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$152.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Insider Activity

TFI International Company Profile

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, with a total value of C$4,365,627.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,020,471.05. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,365,627.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,020,471.05. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total transaction of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at C$612,966,538.03. Insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

