TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

