TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Trading Down 3.7%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 178,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 275,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

TH International Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TH International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TH International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TH International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in TH International during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TH International during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TH International during the third quarter worth about $299,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

