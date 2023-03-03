TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Trading Down 3.7%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 178,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 275,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.
TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
