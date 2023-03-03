The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Aaron’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Aaron’s Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE AAN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 336,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Aaron’s
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
