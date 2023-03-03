The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE AAN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 336,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.