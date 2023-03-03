The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,655,000 after acquiring an additional 333,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after acquiring an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

