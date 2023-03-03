The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $327.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

