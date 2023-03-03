The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

