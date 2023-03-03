The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stephens

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSGX. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 4.2 %

DSGX stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after buying an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.