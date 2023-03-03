The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €161.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($145.74) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Safran in a report on Monday.

Safran stock opened at €133.78 ($142.32) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.76. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($98.26).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

