The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $11.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $78,209.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $78,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,867. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 722,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 170,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,958,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

