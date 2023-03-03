The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $8.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.31% from the stock’s current price.

NU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 2,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,296,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,523 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NU by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

