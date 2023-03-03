The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $86.00 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,598,764,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,829,595,568 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

