The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,751 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $39,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,832 shares of company stock worth $10,166,865. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

