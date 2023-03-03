The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.65 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

