The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.09% of Joint worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Joint by 700.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 455.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 105.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of 310.66 and a beta of 1.35. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

