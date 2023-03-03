The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 803,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. 69,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

