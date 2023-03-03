The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Marcus has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.1% annually over the last three years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Marcus Price Performance

MCS traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $16.13. 335,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,831. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marcus by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Marcus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 1,181.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 645,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

