The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 291.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.62.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $144.85. 644,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

