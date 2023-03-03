The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue $0.96 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.4 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.46 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$104.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9127061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have commented on TD. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.90.

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.