The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Raised to GBX 2,040

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($22.32) to GBX 2,040 ($24.62) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered The Weir Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.