Thomas Hill Acquires 48,560 Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) insider Thomas Hill bought 48,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £3,399.20 ($4,101.85).

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON:HUM opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.97. The stock has a market cap of £34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.71. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.08) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading

