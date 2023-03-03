Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

THX stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

