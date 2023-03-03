Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on the stock.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
THX stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
