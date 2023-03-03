Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

TBLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 6,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,795. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $619,000.

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.