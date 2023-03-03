Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
TBLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 6,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,795. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
