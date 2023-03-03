TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 363,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TORM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,603. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

Institutional Trading of TORM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

