Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of TD opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $82.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

