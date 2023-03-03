Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

TD stock traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$89.02. 1,223,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,634. The stock has a market cap of C$162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$90.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9127061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

