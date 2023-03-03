Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.53.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$0.75 on Friday, reaching C$89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$104.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9127061 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

