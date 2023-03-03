Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Total Energy Services stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.57. 127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOTZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

