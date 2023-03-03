Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.04. 485,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$45.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at C$591,597,316.63. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,620 shares of company stock worth $1,757,059. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

