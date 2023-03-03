TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 8%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.45. 837,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 775,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $526.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
