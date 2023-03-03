TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 8%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.45. 837,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 775,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $526.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 156.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 117,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in TPI Composites by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.