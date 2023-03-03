Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 23,671 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 227% compared to the average volume of 7,240 call options.

Genius Group Stock Up 64.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $3.76. 58,170,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,537,066. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

