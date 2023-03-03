TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPTD remained flat at $10.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. TradeUP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,169,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

