TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $761.15.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %
TDG opened at $759.06 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.