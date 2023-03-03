TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $761.15.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

TDG opened at $759.06 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.