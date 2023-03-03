TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.66

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.66 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 589023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
TravelCenters of America Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
Featured Articles
