TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.66

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.66 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 589023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

About TravelCenters of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.