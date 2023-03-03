Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 162,046 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

