Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TMCI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 316,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $803,786.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,982,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,081,188.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $803,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,982,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,128 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,497. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

