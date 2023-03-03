Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Trading Up 5.1%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 72,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 291,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Treasure Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Voon Him Hoo sold 1,702,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046,430.78, for a total value of $1,781,965,928,831.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Treasure Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

