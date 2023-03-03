Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.91

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.91 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.57). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.57), with a volume of 22,544 shares.

Tribal Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,442.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other Tribal Group news, insider Roger Steven McDowell bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($506,817.91). In other Tribal Group news, insider Roger Steven McDowell bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($506,817.91). Also, insider Richard Last bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,134.19). Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

