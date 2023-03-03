Tricon Residential Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.13. 141,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
