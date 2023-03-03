Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.27. 346,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
