Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.18. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Trinity Capital shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 233,679 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRIN. B. Riley raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $238,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,087.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $238,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,087.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,559.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,225 shares of company stock valued at $430,590. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 206.74%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

