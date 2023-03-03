Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 132,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,602% from the average daily volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

